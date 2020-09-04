Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's NOT vs LEI at Trent Bidge, Nottingham: In another exciting encounter of English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire will square off against Leicestershire at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The English T20 Blast NOT vs LEI match is scheduled to begin at 10.30 PM (IST) – September 4. Nottinghamshire will look to keep their noses ahead of Lancashire at the top of North Group table when they take on Leicestershire. Leicestershire have only had one completed game out of their four they have played so far in the competition. Leicestershire will look to show more of what they did in whatever cricket they've played so far. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire are at the top of the table, but if rain permits, they'll have to be at their very best to get past Leicestershire. Here is the Dream11 Cricket Prediction for the English T20 Blast – NOR vs LEI match at Trent Bridge.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire will take place at 10.15 PM (IST).

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

Batsmen: Chris Nash, Joe Clarke (VC), Arron Lilley, Alex Hales (C)

All-Rounders: Gareth Delany, Colin Ackermann, Daniel Christian

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis

NOT vs LEI Probable Playing XIs

Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter.

Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann, Will Davis, Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Tom Taylor.

NOT vs LEI Squads

Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian (C), Tom Moores (WK), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Peter Trego.

Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill (wk), Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Tom Taylor, Ben Mike, George Rhodes, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Callum Parkinson, Dieter Klein, Harry Swindells.

