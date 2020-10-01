Dream11 Team Hints

NOT vs LEI English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 1st Quarterfinal 10:30 PM IST Thursday, October 1:

The tournament started on August 27 and will end on October 3. Out of 97 T20s, 90 have been completed. The eighteen teams were divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group, and South Group and of the eight have made it this far.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3.

Toss: The toss between Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham



NOT vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ben Duckett

Batsmen – Joe Clarke (C), Arron Lilley (VC), Chris Nash

All-rounders – Gareth Delany, Colin Ackermann, Imad Wasim, Steven Mullaney

Bowlers – Jake Ball, Callum Parkinson, Will Davies

Playing 11

Nottinghamshire:

Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Tom Moores (WK), Dan Christian (C), Imad Wasim, Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball, Samit Patel, Mathew Carter

Leicestershire:

Nick Welch, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Harry Dearden, Harry Swindells (WK), Lewis Hill, Callum Parkinson, Will Davies, Dieter Klein, Gavin Griffiths

