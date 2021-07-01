NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire, 11:00 PM IST, July 1.

English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NOT vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, NOT vs LEI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NOT vs LEI Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – NOT vs LEI, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast, Dream11 Team Prediction Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire will take place at 10:30 PM IST – July 1.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

NOT vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Lewis Hill, Scott Steel, Colin Ackermann, Arron Lilley, Steve Mullaney, Jake Ball, Naveen ul Haq, Callum Parkinson

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann

NOT vs LEI Probable Playing 11s

Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Soloman Budinger, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney (c), Matt Carter, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher and Calvin Harrison

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths.

NOT vs LEI Squads

Nottinghamshire

Jake Ball, Sol Budinger, Matt Carter, Zak Chappell, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Calvin Harrison, Lyndon James, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Peter Trego

Leicestershire

Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Harry Swindells and Edward Barnes.

