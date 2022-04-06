New Delhi: We are all aware of MS Dhoni’s credentials as a great finisher of the game and he has done it time and again, be it for his country or for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. On other hand, Yuvraj Singh is arguably one of the best all-rounders India has ever produced and has the left-handed batter has produced many match-winning knocks under pressure as well. But Team India’s former mental conditional coach, Paddy Upton who was also a part of the 2011 World Cup winning side, says that MS Dhoni is a proper ‘high-pressure players’, which Yuvraj Singh isn’t.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Player Ishan Kishan Says He Marvels MS Dhoni's Cricketing Acumen

"…He (MS Dhoni) would do what he is the best in the world at – which is seeing a team home in a chase in the second innings in a white-ball game. He had delivered nothing in the eight games before the final. Yuvraj had done his bit, he had played his tournament. He was done, he was spent. That moment was set up for someone like Dhoni. There are very few players in the world who are genuine "massive high-pressure" players. Yuvraj Singh is not one of those, Dhoni is," Upton wrote in his column for The Indian Express.

"The moment 't just a testimony to his leadership and courage, it spoke a lot about his relationship with Gary. Mind you, Gary didn't have to stand up and have a conversation with Dhoni to discuss the merits and demerits of the move. It was just the two leaders of the team being on the same page. The knock on the glass, him pointing to himself, Gary's nod… and it was done. I do remember very clearly when Dhoni walked down the stairs, I turned to Gary and said "Do you realise Dhoni is going there to fetch us the World Cup?" I had absolute conviction that Dhoni would come back with the trophy," he said.