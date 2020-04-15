A day after former India opener Sunil Gavaskar dismissed former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of the resumption of India-Pakistan clashes to raise funds to combat coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan pacer took to Twitter and responded to Gavaskar’s ”Snowfall in Lahore” comment. Claiming nothing is impossible, he shared a picture of snowfall in Lahore from last year. Also Read - 'Threw Ravi Shastri in The Pool': Javed Miandad Recalls Hilarious Incident During Pakistan Tour of India

His tweet read, "Well Sunny bhai, we did have snowfall in Lahore last year 🙂 So nothing is impossible."

Earlier, Gavaskar said he believed there is a higher chance of the city of Lahore seeing snowfall than a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan.

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now,” Gavaskar told Ramiz Raja during a video interview.

The two countries have not faced each other in a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 even though India and Pakistan continue to meet in ICC events.

Apart from Gavaskar, former India cricketers Kapil Dev, Madan Lal and former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla have already opposed the resumption of India-Pakistan clashes.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 11000-mark and is on the rise.