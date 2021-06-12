Novak Djokovic ruled the roost on Friday at the Roland Garros as he beat Rafael Nadal in a four-set thriller to move into the final of the ongoing French Open. The epic clash lasted for four hours and 11 minutes before the Serb finally scraped through with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 win. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2021 Semifinals Scores And Updates: Serb Knocks Out Defending Champion

After the win, Djokovic admitted that this was the best match of his life at Roland Garros considering the quality of it. “[It was] definitely the best match that I was ever part of [at] Roland Garros, and [it was among the] top three matches that I’ve ever played in my entire career,” Djokovic said. Also Read - French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Enters Maiden Grand Slam Final

“[That is] considering quality of tennis, playing my biggest rival on the court where he has had so much success and has been the dominant force in the past 15-plus years, and the atmosphere, which was completely electric. For both players, [we had] a lot of support. Just amazing,” he added. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Ahead of French Open Semis: Feel Confident of Beating Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

Hailing his Spanish opponent, Djokovic compared the win to climbing Mt Everest.

“He’s been playing here almost 20 years. That achievement speaks for itself. The amount of wins that he has made on this court is incredible. Each time you step on the court with him, you know that you have to climb Mount Everest to win against this guy here,” Djokovic said.

“But it’s just one of these matches that I really will remember for a very long time, not just because I won the match, but because of the atmosphere and just the occasion was very special,” he further added.

Djokovic will now play Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash on Sunday.