Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal – two of the best tennis players of the modern era – will lock horns for the 58th time against each other in their illustrious career. The much-anticipated French Open semi-final would be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland Garros on Friday for a place in the final.

With the match being played on clay, which is Nadal's favoured surface, the Spaniard would go into the match with a slight psychological edge over his Serbian opponent. Despite the advantage, Djokovic seems confident he can beat Nadal. The Serbian legend also confessed that there is an extra tension and expectation which is remarkable.

"I feel confident to be able to beat Rafa. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here. It will be a great battle. Playing Rafael Nadal on Court Philippe-Chatrier is the greatest challenge you can have, knowing his record here. There is nothing more remarkable in the latter stages of a Major; there's an extra tension and expectation," Djokovic told TennisWorldUSA.org.

Choosing Nadal as his biggest rival, Djokovic admitted that the vibrations are different when you walk into the court with the Spanish ace.

The vibrations are different when you walk onto the court against Rafa; this is why our rivalry is historic. I have been privileged many times to have a chance to meet him, and I would probably choose Rafa as my biggest rival. Matches against him are like no others,” Novak Djokovic said.

While Nadal is two wins away from his 21st Grand Slam title, which would break the men’s mark he currently shares with Roger Federer. Djokovic would try to get to No. 19, which would leave him just one behind his rivals.