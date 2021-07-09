New Delhi: World No 1 Novak Djokovic has been unstoppable for a little more than a week and now he gets ready for his toughest challenge thus far when he takes on the 22-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday in the Wimbledon semi-final.Also Read - Denis Shapovalov Reacts Ahead of Wimbledon 2021 Semi-Final Against Novak Djokovic

Djokovic, who has been in red-hot form, is not taking things for granted as he reckons the Canadian, who would be featuring in his first Grand Slam semis, is a much-improved player now. The Serbian also pointed out the fact Shapovalov's movement on the court has improved and that is the reason why the Canadian is committing fewer errors.

"Shapo is maturing, he has an allround game. Huge serve, lefty, comfortable coming to the net, his movement is improved, so he is making less errors," he said as quoted by Sasa Ozmo.

Hailing the Canadian’s serve, Djokovic also recalled the two tight sets he played against Shapovalov in ATP Cup recently.

“We played tight two sets at the ATP Cup, courts were quick, and it’s difficult to play against his serve,” Djokovic added.

“I feel like I’ve been playing, hitting the ball well throughout the entire tournament, putting myself exactly where I want to be: semi-finals,” said 34-year-old Djokovic who can reach his 30th Slam final on Friday.

Shapovalov also praised World No 1 but reckoned that it is tennis and anything can happen.