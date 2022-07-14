Sarajevo, July 14: Novak Djokovic returned to winning ways last week by clinching his 21st Grand-Slam title last week in the Wimbledon Final and now gets a huge recognition from Bosnia and Herzegovina.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Hopes For 'Positive News' About US Open And Australian Open Participation

The Tennis superstar has been awarded the honorary citizenship of Visoko, which is a small town in the European city of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Three days after winning his seventh Wimbledon trophy, Djokovic arrived in Bosnia to kick off a tennis tournament in Visoko and took part in exhibition singles and doubles matches, reports Xinhua.

Mayor Mirza Ganic presented Djokovic with an honorary citizenship certificate and thanked Djokovic for bringing Visoko to the world. More than 70 media from around the world attended and covered the event, the state-run Federal News Agency of BiH reported on Wednesday.

In his speech, Djokovic said he enjoyed the event and had a lot of fun on the court. “In a spirit of solidarity, we have sent a message of health, sport and peace to the future,” he said.

(With Inputs From IANS)