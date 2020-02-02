Novak Djokovic brought an end to Austrian Dominic Thiem‘s dream as the Serbian beat him 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a five-set thriller at the Rod Laver Arena in the Australian Open final on Sunday to win his 17th Grand Slam title and his eighth Australian Open crown.

Second seed Djokovic was the favourite going into the match against the first time Grand Slam finalist. But it was not easy for the Serbian who was pushed to the fifth set before he finally brought his best tennis to the fore to clinch the match.

A break of serve was all it took for Djokovic to seal the first set 6-4 and then it seemed like it is going to be one-way traffic. But that was not the case as the 26-year-old Austrian showed spine to bounce back from the deficit and win the second set 6-4. That made things interesting going into the third set.

In the third set, Thiem was on top of his game as he broke the World No 2 twice to win it 6-2. At that point of time, it seemed that Rod Laver will have a new champion.

The Serbian came back fighting to take the fourth set 6-3 and force a decider.

In the final set, Djokovic broke twice and it looked like it would be over soon, but his younger opponent kept himself alive by breaking back and pushed the Serbian. Finally, Djokovic won the final set 6-4 to bring an end to Thiem’s dream run and once again emerge as the last man standing at the end.