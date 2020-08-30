World No. 1 Novak Djokovic bounced back from a set down to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and clinch the ATP Western & Southern Open title on Saturday. Djokovic thus improved is head-to-head record against Raonic to 11-0 as he pocketed his 80th career title, extending his unbeaten run in 2020. Also Read - Over 78,000 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 35 Lakh-Mark Ahead of Unlock 4

"It was not easy, definitely, especially the last three, four days," Djokovic said after the match. "Has been challenging mentally and emotionally for me to stay sane and be able to compete on the highest level and win this title."

It was also his 35th ATP Masters Series title, drawing level with the all-time record of Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

“Was a bit slow at the beginning, but I thought I did well, considering the form that Milos is in. He’s serving rockets on the court and it’s really hard to return. You need all the freshness mentally and all the focus you can possibly have. So I did struggle with that, I must say,” he said.

Djokovic was also occupied with off-field issues after resigning as the president of the ATP Tour Player Council to focus on establishing a new association that aims to give players more power,

“It was not the most ideal situation for me, to be competing in the last four of a big tournament and have to deal with a lot of stuff off the court, but those were the circumstances. I accepted them,” the 33-year-old said.

Raonic was nothing but praise for his rival. “He does what Novak does. He puts in a few more balls. He makes things a little more difficult. First few moments there I was stepping up, but there were a few lapses that I had, and he made the most of it, ” he said.

In the women’s field, Victoria Azarenka clinched the WTA title by walkover as Japan’s Naomi Osaka withdrew from the final following a left hamstring injury. “It’s not the way we wanted it. It’s not easy times in the world right now but we’re here and we’re trying to do our best,” Azarenka said.