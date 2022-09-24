London: It was a night to remember for fans in London as Roger Federer played his last-ever tennis match during the Laver Cup. Roger Feder had his long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, as his doubles partner, and that in itself was a treat for fans. What spiced up the occasion further was the fact that Novak Djokovic was coaching Federer and Nadal. It just could not get better. Unfortunately, Djokovic’s coaching did not help much as the Nadal-Federer pair lost the match to Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6 11-9.Also Read - Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal in Tears After Swiss Legend Plays His Last-Ever Game During Laver Cup; Watch VIRAL Video

Here are the pictures of Djokovic coaching Federer and Nadal: Also Read - Roger Federer to Team up With Rafael Nadal in His Farewell Match

Just Novak Djokovic coaching Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Nothing much to see here pic.twitter.com/CsGMnQwB75 — Srihari (@srihariravi12) September 23, 2022

Also Read - Roger Federer BREAKS Silence on GOAT Debate Featuring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Ahead of Retirement

Thanking his family, fans, and parents for being there beside him throughout; Federer also claimed having fun over the years.

“I had so many people cheering me on. My family is here tonight. I had so much fun over the last so many years, my wife has supported. She could have stopped me a long time ago but she did not. She allowed me to play. Without my mum, I would not be here, thank you to her and my dad. It has been incredible, my god,” said Federer as he tried to control his tears.

Things got so emotional that even Djokovic had tears in his eyes as he leaned toward Federer and lowered his head to hide his emotions.

Federer will surely remain one of the greatest athletes of all time.