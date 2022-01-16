Novak Djokovic Court Hearing Highlights

The drama surrounding Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open has peaked. On the eve of the Australian Open, Djokovic would eagerly be hoping that he gets an all-clear from the Australian courts to play the first Slam of the year.

Djokovic's lawyers told an emergency hearing that the government's effort to deport him on the eve of the Australian Open was "irrational" and "unreasonable", but they faced pointed questions from the panel of justices who will now decide his case.

Live Updates

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic Court Case Updates: Things look bleak for Djokovic, who won his first Grand Slam in Australia way back in 2008. As things stand, World No 1 would be deported from Australia.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic Court Case Updates: Djokovic has also been ordered to pay for the court costs. This is a very big blow for the world number one. The decision remember is a unanimous one.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic Court Hearing LIVE Updates: Djokovic loses appeal against the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa for a second time.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE Djokovic Court Case Updates: Chief Justice James Allsop says the orders are unanimous.

  • 12:15 PM IST

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE Novak Djokovic Court Case Updates: The Australian Federal Court says full reasons for orders to be published at a later date.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE Novak Djokovic Court Case Updates: Time is ticking away as the suspense around the top seed grows. Will he step out for his first-round game tomorrow?

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Novak Djokovic Court Case Updates: Top seed Djokovic is scheduled to take on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic during the final match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday night but it remains unclear he would be able to participate or not.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE Novak Djokovic Court Case Updates: Fans would be praying that Djokovic gets an all-clearance to play at Australia. The Serbian has his lawyers in place to get the best possible outcome.

  • 10:49 AM IST