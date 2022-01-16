Novak Djokovic Court Hearing Highlights

The drama surrounding Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open has peaked. On the eve of the Australian Open, Djokovic would eagerly be hoping that he gets an all-clear from the Australian courts to play the first Slam of the year.

Djokovic's lawyers told an emergency hearing that the government's effort to deport him on the eve of the Australian Open was "irrational" and "unreasonable", but they faced pointed questions from the panel of justices who will now decide his case.

