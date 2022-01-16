Novak Djokovic Court Hearing LIVE Updates

The drama surrounding Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open has peaked. On the eve of the Australian Open, Djokovic would eagerly be hoping that he gets an all-clear from the Australian courts to play the first Slam of the year.Also Read - Complete lockdown In Tamil Nadu today; Check List Of Things Allowed

Djokovic’s lawyers told an emergency hearing that the government’s effort to deport him on the eve of the Australian Open was “irrational” and “unreasonable”, but they faced pointed questions from the panel of justices who will now decide his case. Also Read - India's Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Completes One Year; Over 156 crore Jabs Administered So Far

Novak Djokovic Court Hearing LIVE Updates Australian Visa: Court Adjourned To Consider Verdict | Australian Open 2022

Live Updates

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE Novak Djokovic Court Case Updates: Time is ticking away as the suspense around the top seed grows. Will he step out for his first-round game tomorrow?

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Novak Djokovic Court Case Updates: Top seed Djokovic is scheduled to take on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic during the final match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday night but it remains unclear he would be able to participate or not.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE Novak Djokovic Court Case Updates: Fans would be praying that Djokovic gets an all-clearance to play at Australia. The Serbian has his lawyers in place to get the best possible outcome.

  • 10:49 AM IST

  • 10:48 AM IST
    Chief Justice Allsop: “We hope to be in a position to identify to parties later this afternoon what the course is we propose, and may well come back this afternoon or tomorrow morning to deal with matter in the best way we can.”
  • 10:48 AM IST

    Novak Djokovic Court Hearing LIVE Updates: What could swell the speculation is the fact that Chief Justice Allsop has indicated that there is a possibility of this spilling into Monday.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Novak Djokovic Court Hearing LIVE Updates: It is expected to be a grueling day for Novak Djokovic as his fate lies in the hands of the Australian courts. Follow all the LIVE updates here.