World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday made a 'comeback of the ages' from being two sets down in the French Open 2021 men's singles final against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 19th Grand Slam title at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. After playing a four-set epic against Rafael Nadal less than 48 hours before, Djokovic edged out an inspired Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 after fighting for more than four hours. By clinching his second Roland Garros title and become the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slams at least twice – Djokovic touched another landmark in the Tennis' history.

Straight after his victory over the 22-year-old, Djokovic delivered a special message for his fans, especially from his home country – Serbia. "I would like to send my big regards to all the people in Serbia who have supported me and to everyone who has come out to watch us. It has been an unforgettable few moments for me in my life and my career. I will definitely remember these last 48 hours in my life," the 19-time Grand Slam champion said in an on-court interview.



The 34-year-old Djokovic showcased his mental and physical fortitude to win his second Roland Garros title in Paris. He is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20 Grand Slams, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions, it was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it,” he added.

Praise For Stefanos

The top-ranked Serb also paid his tribute and consoled his opponent in the French Open 2021 final – Stefanos Tsitsipas. The latter who matched Djokovic shot-by-shot and impressed the crowd at Chatrier with his stunning display. The Greek showed no signs of nervousness while playing his maiden Slam final. He outclassed Djokovic several times in the match, particularly in the first two sets but failed to seize the big moments towards the end.

“I would like to say a few words to Stefanos. I can relate to what he’s going through and I understand how difficult it is to lose in the final. These are the kind of matches you learn from most and knowing him and his team, he will come out much stronger,” Djokovic said.

“I definitely believe he will win many Grand Slams in the future so respect to you and your team.”

Before Djokovic, there have been four players in the Open Era who had rallied from being two sets down in a Roland Garros final. They were: Bjorn Borg (1974), Ivan Lendl (1984), Andre Agassi (1999), and Gaston Gaudio (2004). The only player to achieve this feat at another Grand Slam in the Open Era was Dominic Thiem, who did it at the US Open final last year.

Djokovic is the first tennis player to win the Career Grand Slam twice in the Open Era, and is halfway to the calendar year Grand Slam.