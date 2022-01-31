Melbourne: Novak Djokovic may have missed an opportunity to stop Rafael Nadal, but the Serbian – being the sport that he is – took to his social media account after the Australian Open final on Sunday to congratulate the two players for putting up a memorable show. In a battle that lasted five hours and 24 minutes, Nadal beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win his record, 21st Major.Also Read - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Aus Open 2022 Men's Singles Final Highlights Score: Rafael Nadal Creates History, Win 21st Grand Slam Title

After the game, Djokovic’s tweet read: “Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him.” Also Read - Huge Relief To Have Finally Won The Women's Doubles Title: Barbora Krejcikova

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Also Read - Australian Open 2022 Men's Singles Final Live Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev: When And Where to Watch in India

Call it a mistake or a goof-up, Djokovic tagged the wrong Medvedev. Instead of tagging the 2020 US Open champion, the Serbian mentioned an anonymous handle.

Djokovic must have been told by his friends that he had tagged the wrong Medvedev. He quickly put out another tweet. “Now with the right @DaniilMedwed tagged! You put up one hell of a fight today and I know you will have many more Grand Slam wins in your future,” the 34-year old wrote.

Now with the right @DaniilMedwed tagged! You put up one hell of a fight today and I know you will have many more Grand Slam wins in your future 👏💪 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Nadal came back from two sets down to script history.