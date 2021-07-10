SW19: For World No 1 Novak Djokovic it was business as usual as he took to the court on Friday for his semi-final clash against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov. It took two hours and 44 minutes for the Serb to win the match 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5, and enter his seventh Wimbledon final.Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS AND RESULTS, Semifinal Updates: Djokovic Beats Shapovalov in Straight Sets to Set up Berrettini Showdown in Final

After the game, he hailed praise for the young Canadian. Djokovic reckoned the scoreline did not justify the way Shapovalov played as the World No 1 felt that the Canadian was the better player in the second set and had his chances.

"I don't think the scoreline says enough about [Shapovalov's] performance. He served for the first set, and was probably the better player in the second set. He had many chances. We're going to see a lot of him in the future. He's a great player," Djokovic said.

Hailing Wimbledon as the most special tournament in the world, Djokovic claimed the dream is still on and giving up is never an option.