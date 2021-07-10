SW19: For World No 1 Novak Djokovic it was business as usual as he took to the court on Friday for his semi-final clash against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov. It took two hours and 44 minutes for the Serb to win the match 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5, and enter his seventh Wimbledon final.Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 HIGHLIGHTS AND RESULTS, Semifinal Updates: Djokovic Beats Shapovalov in Straight Sets to Set up Berrettini Showdown in Final
After the game, he hailed praise for the young Canadian. Djokovic reckoned the scoreline did not justify the way Shapovalov played as the World No 1 felt that the Canadian was the better player in the second set and had his chances.
"I don't think the scoreline says enough about [Shapovalov's] performance. He served for the first set, and was probably the better player in the second set. He had many chances. We're going to see a lot of him in the future. He's a great player," Djokovic said.
Hailing Wimbledon as the most special tournament in the world, Djokovic claimed the dream is still on and giving up is never an option.
“You could say I was the ultimate competitor today. This is the most special tournament and court in the world to me. There’s no holding back here, particularly at the later stages of an event I always dreamed of winning. The dream keeps going. I’m trying to take the maximum out of my ability in every match. Giving up is never an option,” Djokovic added.
The Serbian would now take on Matteo Berrettini in the summit clash on Sunday at the SW19 gunning for his third straight Grand Slam of the year after winning the Australian Open and French Open earlier.