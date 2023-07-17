Home

Novak Djokovic in Tears After Loss Against Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023 Final | WATCH

Following the loss, the veteran Serb was in tears as he got emotional after the loss as he had reigned at the court for over a decade.

Novak Djokovic in Tears

London: Novak Djokovic fought till the very end on Sunday but that was not good enough against the World No 1, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spanish star went on to clinch his maiden Wimbledon crown in five sets. He was stretched by Djokovic but he came up with goods as his forehand worked wonders. Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Following the loss, the veteran Serb was in tears as he got emotional after the loss as he had reigned at the court for over a decade.

Here is the clip where you can see Djokovic in tears after the Wimbledon loss:

Classy words from the seven-time champion. An emotional Novak Djokovic speaks after his #Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz… pic.twitter.com/Lvg980Sbn8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

“I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about [Alcaraz’s] game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defence that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years. And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. The two-handed backhands, defence, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too,” he added.

In all probability, Djokovic would be back at SW19 nect year as well.

