Be careful what you wish for? World No.1 Novak Djokovic’s yearning for the public affection was finally delivered in New York on Sunday but it cost him ‘almost everything’ – the dream to become the first player since legendary Rod Laver to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam. After claiming trophies in the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon – Djokovic was on course to lift his fourth US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium before second seed Daniil Medvedev spoiled the Serb’s plans with a brilliant and courageous display in the men’s singles final. Result, the 34-year-old was left in tears during the changeover even before the final ended and his Grand Slam dream suffered a rude awakening.Also Read - Samantha Stosur-Zhang Shuai Pair Clinches US Open Women's Doubles Title

Arguably the greatest player of all time (G.O.A.T) – Djokovic was no match for Medvedev in the US Open 2021 final as the Russian avenged his Australian Open loss to the Serb to register a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win. Djokovic missed two historic milestones — the calendar-year Grand Slam, and a record 21st major title of his career. He now stays even with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slam titles. Also Read - Daniil Medvedev Expresses Love For Wife Daria on Their Third Anniversary After US Open Win, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Simply stunning Daniil Medvedev, you stopped one of the greatest tonight. To win your first Grand Slam title is always special, to do it against a champion like Novak Djokovic is something else. Take heart Novak, the quest continues. Best wishes, 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 12, 2021

Also Read - WATCH: Novak Djokovic Loses Cool, Smashes Racquet In Frustration During US Open Final Defeat To Daniil Medvedev



Known for his mental fortitude and steel across sports, the ‘Superman of Tennis’ – Djokovic was different on Sunday and let his emotions get the better of him during the summit clash. He destroyed his racket by pounding it three times against the court after one point, drawing a code violation. The Serb pounded his racket against his thigh repeatedly after flubbing breakpoints.

Towards the end of the third set, Djokovic covered his face with a towel to hide his tears. The Serb’s emotional exposure after the shock defeat echoed the rare betrayal of physical vulnerability that preceded it. Here’s how the Twitterverse reacted to Djokovic’s stunning defeat in final at Flushing Meadows:

Omg 😭😭😭😭 I like Meddy don’t get me wrong but history would have been amazing. Novak is the GOAT and deserves it https://t.co/cihdy6PAuQ — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 12, 2021

A reminder to everyone that there is no GOAT debate in tennis. •T-Most Slams: Djokovic

•T-Most Masters 1000s: Djokovic

•Most Weeks at #1: Djokovic

•Most Big Titles: Djokovic

•Most Top 10 and Top 5 wins: Djokovic

•Highest Win %: Djokovic — Yousef (@ymanna3) September 12, 2021

3 grand slams this year, World number 1 and FAR from over! The 🐐 will be back! @DjokerNole — Nemanja Nedovic (@nedovic1624) September 12, 2021

What happened to Djokovic today was entirely human. In my lifetime, the only player I ever saw shoulder more pressure in an event was Serena in the same position, and the same thing happened to her. Novak’s run was remarkable and unforgettable. 👏👏👏 — Gill Gross 🗽 (@Gill_Gross) September 12, 2021

This image here shows exactly how insanely hard it is to win the Calendar Slam. Even the menallly toughest of them all felt the weight was too heavy to carry. Massive respect to Nole for the incredible run. Nobody in this lifetime will probably come anywhere closer @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/FfAmkr91yq — Shuvro Roy (@ShuvroR15432528) September 13, 2021



During the trophy presentation ceremony, Djokovic sported a smile on his face when he let the crowd know how much its support meant to him. “I was thinking in both scenarios, visualing myself standing here in front of you guys and what would I say. I would like to say that tonight, even though I have not won the match, my heart is filled with joy and I am the happiest man alive because you guys made me feel very special on the court,” the top-ranked Serb stated.

“You guys touched my soul. I have never felt like this is New York. I love you guys. Thank you so much for your support and everything you have done tonight for me. I love you and I will see you soon. Thank you.”

Despite boasting an unmatched resume – 20 Grand Slam titles and 36 Masters, 5 season-ending ATP titles – Djokovic is statistically the best player ever but he isn’t the most-loved man in Tennis. Especially at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Serb has always found to be on the other side of the court when he takes on his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

However, Djokovic has always found ways to inspire himself and bring out the best in him when the crowd is against him at major tournaments. But Sunday was not the day, Djokovic had the “support and love of the crowd” but the warrior in him was missing.

To say I’m sad is a understatement, This year was legendary, Novak Won 3 grand slams this year, World number 1 and is FAR from over! The 🐐 will be back! @DjokerNole#USOpen pic.twitter.com/S5na74znv4 — Sameer (@Samzii_) September 13, 2021

The bigger the stakes, the higher the pressure, the better he gets. @DjokerNole — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) September 11, 2021



It would be an understatement to say that it was easily the most vulnerable human moment of a decorated career.

Djokovic finished 2021 with 3 more majors but the Serbian legend missed out on opportunities to complete the Golden and the Calendar Slams. The quest for number 21 continues!