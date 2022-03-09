New Delhi: Serbian Tennis Star and former world number one Novak Djokovic is in news again for all the wrong reasons. Indian Wells have included Djokovic’s name in the draw for the month’s two-week event at amid questions over whether he will be allowed to enter the United States in order to participate in the tournament.Also Read - Bali Travel Update: The Island Scraps Quarantine Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

A statement from Indian Wells organisers read: "Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today."

Djokovic is set to face either David Goffin or Jordan Thompson in his first match on Saturday as he will look to put back the Australian Open Saga behind him. He recently lost his number one rank against Russian player Daniil Medvedev in the recently issued rankings.

“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country.”

“All tournament volunteers, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors will be fully vaccinated in accordance with this policy.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic has maintained his stance on the vaccination saying that he has always advocated people’s freedom to chose what to inject in their body.

“I was never against vaccination, but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body,” he told the BBC in a wide-ranging interview last month.

“Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”