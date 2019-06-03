World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Monday made light work of Germanys Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, to book a place in the French Open quarterfinals.

It took the first seeded an hour and 33 minutes to subdue his rival and become the first player to reach the quarterfinals in Paris 10 times in a row, reports Efe news.

Additionally, Djokovic is tied with Spanish star Rafael Nadal at 13 French Open quarterfinal appearances and has just secured his 44th Grand Slam last-eight berth.

The 32-year-old Serbian will next take on either seed No.5 Alexander Zverev or ninth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy.

Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori of Japan lived up to potential with a 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (8), 7-5 victory over Frenchman Benoit Paire, to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in his career.

The seventh seed Nishikori needed three hours and 44 minutes to move a step closer to his maiden Grand Slam title.

Nishikori will square off against Nadal, who defeated Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in Paris on Sunday.