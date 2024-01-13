Home

Sports

Novak Djokovic Lavishes Praise On Kohli, Says I Admire Virat A Lot

Novak Djokovic Lavishes Praise On Kohli, Says I Admire Virat A Lot

Djokovic revealed that he is talking to Kohli from a very long time and he want to learn cricket before coming to India to meet Kohli.

Novak Djokovic Hails Kohli, Says I Admire Virat A Lot

New Delhi: Tennis star Novak Djokovic lavished praise on India batter Virat Kohli and is hopeful of meeting him in person soon. The Serbinator also said that it’s an absolute honour and privilege to speak and to listen to him.

Trending Now

Djokovic was recently spotted with Australian batter Steven Smith both were playing cricket on a Tennis Court ahead of the Australia Open. Novak is vying for another grand slam in the upcoming Australia Open.

You may like to read

“Virat Kohli and I have been texting a bit for a few years. We never got a chance to meet in person, but it was really an honour and a privilege to hear him speak nicely about me. I obviously admire all of his career and achievements. I started to play cricket, but I’m not very good at it. But I have a task to perfect my cricket skills before I come to India, and don’t embarrass myself, when I’m there,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic also revealed that he will visit India soon and want to explore the country in his next visit.

“I have been feeling the love from India for many years. I’ve been to India only once, 10-11 years back, to play an exhibition tennis match in New Delhi, so I hope I’ll be able to come back in the near future. I have a great desire to explore your beautiful country that has so much history and culture to offer to the world” added Djokovic.

On the other hand, Kohli has missed the recently concluded 1st T20I against Afghanistan citing personal reasons. The batting great will join the India squad for the second match which will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.