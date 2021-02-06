Novak Djokovic once again lost his cool on Friday during the ATP Cup tie against Germany. The unfortunate incident where Djokovic dismantled his racquet took place during the doubles where he partnered Nikola Cacic against the German pair of Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff. Things blew out of proportion when Serbia was trailing 0-40 after having dropped the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-4). Also Read - Tennis | Australian Open 2021 Draw: Novak Djokovic Aims For Record-Extending 9th Title, Rafael Nadal And Serena Williams Chase History at Melbourne Park

During the break, Djokovic slammed his racquet on the sidelines. Here is the video of what transpired: Also Read - Rafael Nadal Injury Update: Spaniard Out of ATP Cup 2021 Tie Against Australia With Back Issue

Despite losing the first set, Serbia came storming back in the second set. The Serbian pair won the second set forcing a decider. The decider went down to the wire as it took a super tie-break to separate the two teams. The World No 1 served a double fault and Germany managed to win six consecutive points to win the tie-breaker 10-7.

The loss marked Djokovic’s first defeat in the ATP Cup tournament, after having won 11 straight games. Germany will now take on Russia while Spain will take on Italy.

This is not the first time the Serbian has lost his cool on the court. Not long back, he was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 after he hit a line official by hitting the tennis ball in her direction which caused an injury.

Djokovic is set to face a tough challenge at the upcoming Australian Open, where he has to potentially beat 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev from Germany, and last year’s finalist Dominic Thiem.

Australian Open starts on February 8 and the final will be played over two weeks in Melbourne.