World No 1 Novak Djokovic was playing his first tour event since the Serbia Open. The Serbian was taking on American Taylor Fritz in the first-round game on Tuesday. It started raining when Djokovic was on the verge of a win.

What made things worse was that the chair umpire asked the players to carry on and that did not go down well with Djokovic – who was serving for the match. Gutted after his serve was broken, Djokovic yelled at Nacho Forcadell, who was the chair umpire for the match.

Djokovic yelled, "How much more do you wanna play?" in the direction of the umpire.

The umpire said: “I’m going to check the court”. Novak said: “I asked three times! and you’re not checking anything!”. Nacho said: “you didn’t ask”, and Novak said: “I did”. They continued arguing.

After the game which Novak eventually won 6-3, 7-6 (5), he admitted that he was a little stressed out and promised to learn from his mistake.

“I was stressed out, but I think it was the right call to stop the match,” Djokovic said. “It’s not the first time or probably the last that I’m going to experience such conditions. And even with that much experience behind me I still get upset and lose my cool. But it’s OK. At the end of the day these are great lessons – I will try and take way some important things from this day.”

The Serb also promised to get his game in better shape for the rest of the tournament.

“I know I can play better, and I’m going to work tomorrow trying to make sure I do that in two days,” he added.