Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic remains top at the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, though Rafael Nadal is at the second spot after securing his 35th Masters title after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in Montreal. In the women’s list, Japan’s Naomi Osaka regained the number one spot by dethroning French Open champ Ashleigh Barty in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

The top three in the men’s table remains unchanged. Djokovic has collected 12,325 points atop the rankings, keeping a huge lead over the second-placed Nadal on 7,945 and third-placed Roger Federer of Switzerland on 7,460.

Following are the latest ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 12,325 points

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 7,945

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 7,460

4. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 4,925

5. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 4,040

6. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 4,005

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 3,455

8. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3,230

9. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2,890

10. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2,555

Barty had taken the spot from Osaka but the latter has now returned to the top spot. Osaka has 6417 points now under her belt. Barty holds the second position with 6256 points followed by Karolina Pliskova, who has 6185 points.

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu, who became the first Canadian woman to win the modern Rogers Cup, broke new ground by claiming the 14th spot in the rankings.

Serena Williams also climbed two spots as she is now on the eighth position with 3995 points.