Playing like a dream or a 'man on a serious mission' – world number Novak Djokovic stunned his fans on Sunday after he revealed his plan of participating in the highly-awaited Tokyo Olympics 2020, starting on July 23. Speaking after winning a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon with a 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini, Djokovic said he is in double mind over his participation in the Summer Games.

The 34-year-old said he was "50-50" about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers' decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games. "I'll have to think about it," the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. "My plan was always to go to Olympic Games.

"But right now I'm a little bit divided. It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days."

By winning this year’s three Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon – Djokovic has a great chance to achieve something which no man or woman has ever done. A chance for a so-called Golden Slam if the Serbian also wins the Olympics and the US Open.



Already committed about his participation in the US Open, Djokovic had insisted he would think twice if the COVID-19 protocols in Japan became too strict and if fans were banned. Two days ago, it was announced that even domestic fans will be barred from all venues.

However, Djokovic fans wanted a Golden calendar-year Slam which includes silverware at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

Foreign visitors had already been barred as had family members of visiting athletes.

“That was really disappointing to hear. I also hear that there’s going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village,” said Djokovic.

“Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.

“I can’t even have my stringer that is a very important part of my team. I’m limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well. I’ll have to think about it.”

Fellow stars Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Dominic Thiem have already said they will not take part in the Olympics while Roger Federer has remarked he remains in two minds.