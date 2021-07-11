New Delhi: Novak Djokovic did Novak Djokovic things on Centre Court to win his sixth Wimbledon title as the Serbian defeated Matteo Berrettini by 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to create history on Sunday. The World No.1 showed why he is currently one of the best in the world as he won his third slam of the year and also equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s tally of 20 majors. Djokovic hailed his two fierce competitors after equalling the record.Also Read - LIVE Wimbledon 2021 Live Score, FINAL Latest Updates: Djokovic Beats Berrettini to Clinch 20th Grand Slam Title, Equals Federer And Nadal

It was once again a complete performance from the Serbian as he won the crucial points of the game. In fact, Djokovic was leading by 5-2 in the opening set but veered off the track as Berrettini took the set into the tiebreaker.

After losing the tiebreaker by 7-4, Djokovic pulled up his socks and played at the top of his game. Djokovic once again took the early break in the second set and kept the upper hand in the game. It was a see-saw battle between the two finalists but Djokovic was able to keep his nerves with the help of his vast experience.

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Asked what equalling their record meant to him, Novak Djokovic replied: “It means none of us three will stop.

“I have to make a great tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our sport and the two most important players I ever faced in my career.

“They are the reason why I am where I am today. They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. Over the last 10 years, it has been an incredible journey that’s not stopping here.”

“They are the reason that I am where I am today” 20-20-20. What a privilege it has been watching all three 🙏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DRMa1no6Xr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021

On the other hand, Djokovic also congratulated Matteo Berrettini and his team on having a good tournament. Djokovic predicted that Berrettini has a bright future ahead.

“It was more than a battle,” Djokovic expressed as he held the trophy on-court. “I would first like to extend congratulations to Matteo (Berrettini), his family, his team for a fantastic tournament.

“Tough match today, obviously I know it’s not the best feeling losing in the final but, I’m sure there is a great career ahead of you, and as he said it’s just the beginning. “I truly believe in that, he’s got incredible game, very powerful, true hammer, Italian hammer. I felt that on my skin, in Paris and also today.”

Djokovic will now have a chance to go for Calendar Slam at US Open, which both Federer and Nadal have never achieved in their career. Djokovic now has 61 titles whereas Nadal and Federer have 57 and 54 titles respectively.