New Delhi: Defending Wimbledon 2022 winner, Novak Djokovic took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he won't be taking part in the upcoming US Open.

'Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!', Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

The decision came from the Serbian because as per US guidelines, a player has to be vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus in order to take part in the tournament and that is why he is not eligible to play. The Serbian was earlier deported from Australia and was not allowed to play the Australian Open as he refused to get jabbed.