Melbourne: In an unfortunate turn of events, world No 1 Novak Djokovic lost his deportation appeal on Sunday as the Australian court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa. Respecting the ruling of the court, Djokovic vouched that he would cooperate with the authorities in relation to his departure from Australia.

"I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country," Djokovic said in a statement before the start of the Australian Open 2022.

Calling the past week as 'uncomfortable', Djokovic also wished the tournament and players the very best. "I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament," Djokovic said.

Finally, Djokovic thanked his family and friends for supporting him during this ordeal. “Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me,” Djokovic added.

Sunday’s court hearing took place in front of a three-judge panel as Djokovic’s defence unsuccessfully argued that the grounds given by the government were “invalid and illogical”. The court said that the Serb is a huge threat to public health and as a result he’ll be deported off Australia and cannot defend his title in the Australian Open, which starts from tomorrow.