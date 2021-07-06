New Delhi: World No 1 Novak Djokovic continued his purple patch on grass as he cruised to a quarter-final on Monday with a straight-set win over his Chilean opponent Cristian Garin at the Centre Court. Djokovic won the match 6-2 6-4 6-2, without breaking a sweat. After the win, Djokovic reckoned that his opponent, who was playing his first match at the Centre Court, was nervous. Also Read - Roger Federer Reacts After Becoming Oldest Man in Open Era to Reach Wimbledon Quarter-Final

"I was mentally present. I was serving much better, using the court well. Cristian played for his first time on Centre Court. You could see he was nervous, making a lot of unforced errors at the beginning of the match, which gave me an opportunity to win [the] first set comfortably," Djokovic said at the post-match presser.

Djokovic, with the win over Garin, achieved a milestone of making it to the all-time list for most Wimbledon Men's singles quarter-final appearances.

“You always enjoy obviously hearing those stats. It’s a privilege to break records in the sport that I truly love. I’m devoted to this sport as much as I think anybody out there on the tour. I just try to do my best. “Of course, [records] are a motivating factor. I am aware that there are many records on the line. I’m not aware of all of them. They do inspire me to play my best tennis,” he added.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer – at 39 – showed that he is far from over as he made it to his 18th Wimbledon quarter-final with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 straight-set win over 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego.

Fans would be eager to see Djokovic take on Federer in the latter stages of the championship.