New York: Expectations were huge when World No 2 Novak Djokovic entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium for another Grand Slam final this year. The Serb was chasing history, but finally, it seemed like the pressure got to Djokovic as he lost the summit clash in straight sets against Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.

After the game, Djokovic surprisingly said he felt 'relief' after the clash on Sunday. A win would have also taken Djokovic to 21 Grand Slam titles, one over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"I was glad it was over because the buildup for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot," Djokovic said after his loss to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. "It was a lot to handle."

Admitting that a part of him was ‘sad’, Djokovic reckoned it was a tough one to swallow. Djokovic also thanked the crowd for all the support. In the awards ceremony after his loss, Djokovic said the crowd “touched my soul.”

Another stellar Grand Slam performance from @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/tkmQZcD6ln — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

“Of course, part of me is very sad. It’s a tough one to swallow, this loss, I mean, considering everything that was on the line,” he said. “But on the other hand I felt something I never felt in my life here in New York. The crowd made me very special. They pleasantly surprised me. I did not expect anything, but the amount of support and energy and love I got from the crowd was something that I’ll remember forever.”