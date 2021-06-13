In a bid to win his 19th Major, World No 1 Novak Djokovic would lock horns with young Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday at the French Open final. While Djokovic has been there at this stage, it will be Tsitsipas’ first time in a Grand Slam final. Djokovic has played the Greek on clay in the semi-final last year at Roland Garros where the Serb emerged victorious with a 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 win. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin's Reaction to Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic's French Open Semi-Final is Priceless

The match lasted three hours and 54 minutes. Djokovic is expecting nothing short of another fight against the young Greek. Ahead of the match, Djokovic hailed his opponent. He reckoned the Greek player has matured and is in great form.

"He is in great form, and I think he leads the ATP Race to Turin. He has had his best results recently, and I think he has matured as a player. Clay arguably is his best surface. We played an epic five-setter last year in the semis here in Paris, and I know it's going to be another tough one," Djokovic was quoted by TennisWorldUSA.org.

Djokovic, who played an epic semi-final against Rafael Nadal, is hoping that he will be able to recharge his batteries for the summit clash as he would need power and energy.

“I’m hoping I can recharge my batteries as much as I can because I’m going to need power and energy for that one,” Novak Djokovic said.

The Serb would without a doubt start overwhelming favourites, considering he has won the last four encounters with the Greek. The extremely experienced Djokovic has also got the better of Tsitsipas thrice on clay.