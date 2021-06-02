A couple of days after Naomi Osaka pulled out of the ongoing French Open following a fallout after a media boycott, Novak Djokovic has reacted to the issue and expressed his support for the Japanese star tennis player. Hailing the move as ‘bold and brave’, Djokovic said he was sorry for the pain Naomi has to go through. Also Read - French Open 2021 Match Highlights Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal Defeats Alexei Popyrin in Straight Sets

"I support her. I think she was very brave to do that. I'm really sorry that she is going through painful times and suffering mentally. This was, I must say, a very bold decision from her side. If she needs to take time and reflect and just recharge that's what she needed to do, and I respect it fully. I hope that she'll come back stronger," said Djokovic on Tuesday after his 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren of United States.

Naomi, who pulled out of the French Open due to mental health, said that she would take a break from tennis that has now put her participation in the upcoming Wimbledon and the Olympics in doubt.

Osaka said her mental health struggles began in 2018 when she won the first of her four majors at the US Open in a controversial final against Serena Williams.

“The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences,” Naomi had said.

Djokovic said he was not surprised that the Grand Slams had threatened to extend sanctions against Osaka even for future majors.

“The Grand Slams are protecting themselves and their own business,” said Djokovic.