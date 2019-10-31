Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Thursday saw off the challenge posed by Britain’s Kyle Edmund to reach the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters. Djokovic, who reached his eighth Paris Masters quarters, will face Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovi, battling Rafael Nadal for the year-end world number one spot, needed seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is chasing a record-extending fifth Bercy title, but will next face world number seven Tsitsipas, who leads their head-to-head record 2-1.

Before the year ends, Djokovic is hoping to tie Pete Sampras’ record of finishing six years as the world’s best player, but Nadal can be sure of denying the Serbian that achievement with a maiden Paris title this week.

The Spaniard takes on three-time Grand Slam title-winner Stan Wawrinka in his third-round match later on Thursday.