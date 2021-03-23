This has the making of a Hollywood potboiler. A Serbian model has claimed she was offered thousands of pounds to seduce Novak Djokovic, secretly film the act and then blackmail the tennis superstar in a bid to destroy his career. The stunning model Natalija Scekic was allegedly offered £50,000 and a holiday of a lifetime by an unnamed man in exchange for producing a secret sex-tape with Djokovic, the winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Also Read - Tennis: Novak Djokovic Joins Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in Skipping Miami Open 2021, Says Need to Use This Time to Spend Time With Family

Scekic claims she was contacted by the aforementioned guy whom she knew before from London for a date which she presumed to be a business meeting. However, she soon realised it had nothing to do with her as the man made the offer which, at first, she laughed off thinking it was a joke.

"It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from (London) and I considered him a serious guy. I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter," Scekic told Spanish publication Marca in an interview

“However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life. I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and film it, but not to worry about that because he was already taking care of that.

He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated. They were really preparing a hell of a plan. I was told to take Novak somewhere to an intimate place and film it all,” she added.

The 33-year-old Djokovic is married to Jelena for seven years now and the couple have two children together. However, there have been unconfirmed reports of the world’s top-ranked male singles player having cheated on her wife in the past.

Djokovic has repeatedly denied claims of infidelity.

How Skekic Reacted to The Offer?

Skekic said upon hearing of the plot, she wanted to hit the guy before regaining her composure.

“At that moment I thought of hitting him, throwing water on him, but I restrained myself because we were in a public place,” said Skekic. “I gathered my things and left. I hope he didn’t find a girl who wants to do that, because it’s not fair to Novak. He is our best ambassador, an exemplary man, a family man. For someone to seduce him like that for money, or at least try to…”