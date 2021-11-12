Turin: Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in the ‘Green Group’ of the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals — the elite year-end tournament for the top-eight tennis players in the world — along with Greece’s world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev of Russia and Norwegian Casper Ruud.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Surpasses Rafael Nadal For Most ATP Masters Titles, Beats Daniil Medvedev to Claim Record Sixth Paris Trophy

The tournament, scheduled to run from November 14 to 21 at the Pala Alpitour here, will see the ‘Red Group’ being led by defending champion from Russia Daniil Medvedev. The group also has Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Italian Matteo Berrettini and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Struggles But Wins Opening-Round Game at Paris Masters

Medvedev, who defeated Djokovic at the 2021 US Open and stalled his progress to the calendar Grand Slam, had claimed the title last year with a perfect 5-0 record, including a historic hat-trick of wins over the world’s Top-3 players — Djokovic, Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem of Austria — a first in the 50-year history of the event. Also Read - Need to be Selfish to Nail The Big Fish: Stefanos Tsitsipas

The groupings were announced on Thursday night at the tournament draw ceremony here.

Djokovic, who last week clinched the year-end No. 1 ATP Ranking for a record-breaking seventh time, will look to match Roger Federer’s record of six Nitto ATP Finals titles. The Serb is in imperious form, having defeated Medvedev in the Paris Masters final recently following the US Open setback.

Green Group: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud.

Red Group: Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz.