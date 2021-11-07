Paris: Novak Djokovic continued his red-hot form in 2021 after a minor blip at US Open 2021 as he further enhanced his dominance on the Tennis circuit by clinching his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday. One day after clinching a historic year-end No. 1 (seventh) finish in the ATP Rankings, Djokovic avenged his US Open final defeat against Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory in two hours and 15 minutes battle. With this victory in Paris, the top-ranked Serb not only completed a “Paris Double” (Roland Garros and Paris Masters) but also surpassed Rafael Nadal (36 Masters Titles) in the list of most Masters 1000 titles.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Struggles But Wins Opening-Round Game at Paris Masters

After taking some time to adjust early on, Djokovic rallied to victory from a set down for the 14th time this season to capture his sixth Bercy title. The world number two Russian started the match on an even keel. Medvedev brought his sturdy defence to the table and was involved in gruelling baseline exchanges with the 20-time Grand Slam champion but once the latter found his opening he became unstoppable. Also Read - Need to be Selfish to Nail The Big Fish: Stefanos Tsitsipas



After the match point, Djokovic shared an emotional embrace with children Stefan and Tara at the end of the court. Interestingly, this was a first Paris final featuring the top two players in the ATP Rankings since 1990. Also Read - Record No.1 Finish at Stake as Novak Djokovic Begins Paris Masters Campaign

“I went back and reviewed the final of the US Open to see what I did wrong and what I did right,” Djokovic told the Tennis Channel. “I tried to read the patterns of his serve and the ball toss, maybe. I tried to look for the small details, because it was a match of small margins. He started better, broke my serve in the first game and I came back. He served the first set out pretty comfortably, but I felt as if I was there.

With his 48th match win of a standout season (48-6), the 34-year-old secured year-end No. 1 for a record seventh time on Saturday. On Sunday, Djokovic pipped his long-time rival Rafael Nadal for most Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic won 27 of 36 points at the net and struck 38 winners, dominating Medvedev in rallies under five shots (54 to 34).



“I thought it was only a matter of time when I was going to read his serve better and start to make some plays. You can’t go through him. You have to find a way to play with controlled aggression, play the right shots at the right time and make him come in. It’s a variety that wins matches against him. We both suffered on the court and there was a lot of gruelling rallies.”

Novak Djokovic Records

Masters 1000 titles: 37, going past Rafael Nadal’s 36

Season-ending world number one: 7 (new record)

Weeks spent as world number one: 345 (record).

Grand Slam titles: 20 (most no. of titles) tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Season-ending Masters/ATP Finals titles: 5, along with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer holds the record with six.

ATP titles: 85, behind Jimmy Connors (109, record), Roger Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94) and Rafael Nadal (99).

Djokovic and Medvedev will now head to Turin for the season-ending tournament – ATP Finals, to be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21.