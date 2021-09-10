Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming US Open Semifinal

In the exciting semifinal clash of US Open 2021, Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev on Saturday. Djokovic has played dominant tennis this year and has already claimed Australian Open, Wimbledon and French Open. World number one Novak Djokovic is just two wins away from creating history as he powered his way through sixth seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy to advance into his 12th US Open semifinal. Alexander Zverev, who reached his fourth career Slam semifinal by eliminating South Africa's 46th-ranked Lloyd Harris 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-4. Zverev ended Djokovic's bid of 'Golden Slam' after edging out the latter in the Olympic semifinal in Tokyo. Here are the details of when and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming US Open Semifinal online and on TV.

What are the timings of the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal will start 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 11.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal being played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York

Which TV channel will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal?

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 Semifinal will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar