World No. 1 Novak Djokovic faces World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2021 US Open on Sunday. The Serb is just one step away from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Calendar Grand Slam. Djokovic has been in the form of his life this year. The Serb won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon, and his six victories in New York this past fortnight have extended his unbeaten run at Majors to 27 matches. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, has also had a solid year. The World No. 2 reached the final at the Australian Open and won titles at the Canada Masters, Marseille and Mallorca. The Russian came into the tournament on the heels of a good run in the American hardcourt swing and was thus tipped to be one of the top contenders for the US Open title.Also Read - US Open 2021: I'm Proud of Myself And Happy With My Performance, Says Leylah Fernandez

What are the timings of the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final will played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Monday at 1:30 am IST. Also Read - US Open Final: Daniil Medvedev Stands in The Way as Novak Djokovic Aims For Calendar Grand Slam

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final being played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Also Read - Emma Raducanu Beats Leylah Fernandez to Clinch US Open 2021; Becomes First British Woman to Win Title in 53 Years

Which TV channel will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 Final will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar