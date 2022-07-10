Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final 2022 Live Streaming

Wimbledon: Top-seed Novak Djokovic will be looking to make history, going for Grand Slam title No 21 when he takes on Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men's singles final here on Sunday. Djokovic, the 20-time Major winner will be the overwhelming favourite when he takes on the mercurial Australian tennis player, who is equally known for his temperamental behaviour on and off the court. Djokovic made it to the final by defeating local hopeful Cameron Norrie in four sets in the semi-finals while Kyrgios had an easy passage as his opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out due to an abdominal injury suffered during his quarterfinal match. The 35-year-old is aiming to capture a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st major title as he aims to close the gap on 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Wimbledon Final Match in India

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final take place ?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final will take place at the Centre Court, Wimbledon.

Where can you watch Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final Online in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final on TV in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Final will start at 6:30 PM IST.