Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming Italian Open 2021

Novak Djokovic will take on Rafael Nadal in the Italian Open final 2021 in Rome for a sixth time after backing up a dramatic victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas and by seeing off home hope Lorenzo Sonego. Nadal holds the edge with three wins to Djokovic's two in previous finals, while the Spaniard is bidding for a 10th title in Rome and his opponent a sixth.

When is the Italian Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal?

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Italian Open 2021 final will take place on Sunday, May 16.

What are the timings of the Italian Open 2021 final between Djokovic vs Nadal??

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Italian Open 2021 final will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the Djokovic vs Nadal Italian Open 2021 final match being played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Italian Open 2021 final match will be played in Rome, Italy.

Which channel will broadcast the Djokovic vs Nadal Italian Open 2021 final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Italian Open 2021 final match will be available at TennisTV.

Where can you watch the Italian Open 2021 final between Djokovic vs Nadal Online?

For live updates of the Italian Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Online, you can follow our blog at india.com from 7:30 pm IST onwards.