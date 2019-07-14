Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 Final:

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in Sunday’s much-anticipated final against Novak Djokovic at the iconic All England Club. Eyeing his record-extending 21st major, the Swiss maestro will look to put his best foot forward to break free of the world number one’s stranglehold.

Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10. Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it’s now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors. That was 2012 in four sets in a Wimbledon semi-final. However, Federer, who will be 38 next month, insists such statistics are meaningless as he attempts to succeed Ken Rosewall, at the 1972 Australian Open, as the oldest Slam champion of the Open era.

Federer vs Djokovic – a match-up that has provided so much entertainment in the past… Tomorrow, they go head-to-head once more 🍿#Wimbledon | @rogerfederer | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/47dY1F42of — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019



Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 Final Live Streaming:

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 Final will be played at the Centre Court of All England Club in London.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be played on July 14, 2019.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be played at 7:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final on TV in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be made available on Star Sports Select 1.

Where can I watch the live online streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final in India?

The live online streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be made available on Hotstar.