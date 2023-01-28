Home

Sports

Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023: Live Streaming Details Of AO Final

Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023: Live Streaming Details Of AO Final

Novak Djokovic is seeking his 22nd Grand Slam title while Stefanos Tsitsipas is eyeing his first. The winner of the match will move up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Novak Djokovic (R) and Stefanos Tsitsipas, (Image: Twitter)

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic will be eyeing a record-extending 10th title when the Serbian meets Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open 2023 final on Sunday. The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas final encounter will start at 2 PM IST on January 29.

If Djokovic wins, it will be his 22nd Grand Slam title and would draw level with Rafael Nadal for the men’s mark. It is his 33rd major final. On the other hand, Tsitsipas is seeking his first Grand Slam title. And the winner will move up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, takes a 27-match Australian Open winning streak into the final, an unbeaten run that was put on pause a year ago when he was deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tsitsipas, a 24-year-old from Greece, will be appearing in his second major final after losing to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open title match. Djokovic leads their head-to-head series 10-2, including nine consecutive victories.

When and where Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 final to be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday (January 29).

Which channels will live telecast Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 final in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 final will be live telecast on Sony Sports channels in India.

Where to get live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 final?

Live streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Australian Open 2023 final will be available on SonyLiv app and JioTV.