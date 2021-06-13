The French Open 2021 final will be played between the World No.1 Novak Djokovic and the no.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at Philippe-Chartier on Sunday. Djokovic will enter the big final with an aim to clinch his 19th major title whereas Tsitsipas will look to win his maiden slam title. The World no.1 will enter the final high on confidence after beating King of Clay, Rafael Nadal in an epic semi-final clash. Djokovic had to battle hard for 4 hours and 11 minutes but he showed his class in the big match against a big player. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts Ahead of French Open 2021 Final Against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak will also have a chance to become the first player in the last 50 years to win all the four Grand slams at least twice in his glorious career. On the other hand, Tsitsipas had become the first Greek player to enter the final of the Major and he will look to bring his best against an in-form Djokovic. Tsitsipas will have a tough job of going past the Serbian and it is going to take a big effort from the 22-year to outclass the veteran. Also Read - Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova Emerges French Open Women's Champion

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Head to Head

Total matches – 7, Won by Djokovic – 5, Won by Tsitsipas – 2. Also Read - Rafael Nadal After Heartbreaking Loss Against Novak Djokovic in French Open Semi-Final, "Sometimes You Win, Sometimes You Lose''

On clay, Djokovic has a 3-0 advantage against Tsitsipas. Nole has also won the last four matches against Tsitsipas.

Match Prediction

Novak Djokovic will enter the contest as favorites against Stefanos Tsitsipas because of his vast experience and current form.

When will the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas be played?

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place on Sunday- June 13.

What time the French Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will start?

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will begin at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas take place?

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take place at Court Philippe-Chatrier, Paris.

Where I can watch the live TV broadcast of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The live TV broadcast of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch live online streaming of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas?

The live online streaming of the French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.