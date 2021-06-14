Stefanos Tsitsipas tried hard but the brilliance of Novak Djokovic got the better of him at the French Open 2021 Final on Sunday. Stefanos managed to win the first two sets to put Djokovic under pressure but the Serb once again proved why he is rated amongst the all-time greats. The world number 1 registered a scintillating 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to clinch his 19th Grand Slam title. Also Read - VIDEO: Kid's Reaction on Getting Racket From Novak Djokovic After Historic French Open Win is Going Viral

It was Stefanos' first final in the French Open as he beat Alexander Zverev in another five-setter to set up the clash with Djokovic.

"It was a big fight out there, I tried my best and did as much as I could," said Stefanos Tsitsipas.



The young Greek talent further heaped praise on Djokovic and said he hopes he can achieve half of what the Serbian legend has done in his illustrious career.”

“I had a good run and am happy with myself, but let’s give it to Novak because he has shown us over the past couple of years what a great champion he is, I am inspired by the things he has achieved and I hope one day I can maybe do half of what he has done so far!” he said.

It was Novak’s second French Open title and now he has become the only player to win every Grand Slam title at least twice.

The atmosphere at the Philippe-Chatrier was very intense as fans of both players and countries pumped up the match with constant cheering.

Stefanos expressed his gratitude towards the Greek fans who came to support him in the big clash and his team for helping him reach heights.

“I would like to thank the Greek fans who came, my team who have been constantly backing me up and helping me achieve my dreams, its a difficult journey and takes a lot of work every day. I hope to be back next year and put out a good show again,” he concluded.