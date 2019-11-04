Novak Djokovic eased past the challenge of Dennis Shapovalov to clinch a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday. Djokovic recorded a dominant 6-3, 6-4 in Paris which was his 50th Masters final.

Djokovic had lost to Russian Karen Khachanov in the final of the event last year, won the tournament this time without dropping a set. The trophy is the Serb’s 34th Masters Title and is now just one behind the all-time record held by Rafael Nadal.

“I thought I had the best serving match of the tournament and that’s why the match was pretty short,” Djokovic said. “Just one of the best matches I have played, definitely, this week. And I feel like the second part of the week was terrific. I couldn’t be happier with this win.”

Nadal had earlier withdrawn from his semi-finals clash against Shapovalov due to an abdominal strain which has put in doubt his participation in the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London starting November 10.

Djokovic sympathised with his great rival. “I’m sad to see that he’s injured. I know how that feels. Obviously I went through major injuries in my life as well,” he said of Nadal.

So far in 2019, Djokovic has lifted five trophies including the Wimbledon, US Open, Madrid Open, Japan Open and Paris Masters.

He now starts favourite for the Tour Finals, a tournament he was won five times before. And he’s also renewed his hopes of finishing the year as the world’s top-ranked men tennis player and should he achieve that, he’ll equal Pete Sampras record of six times ending a year as the world no. 1 .