London: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are arguably the best tennis players of the generation, if not all-time. Over the years, they have lock horns with each other on a number of occasions and every time it has been a delight for the fans. At Roland Garos this year, Nadal got the better of Djokovic in the quarter-final stage and now the Serb wants to avenge the loss at the Wimbledon where the two cannot meet before the summit clash.

"If we get to face each other, that means that we're both in the finals, which I think we both want. I'd love to face him in the finals and get revenge for Paris," the World No. 3 said.

The Serbian also reckons that despite not playing at Wimbledon over the past three years, Nadal is one of the favorites at this year's tournament. "Of course, you have to put him as one of the favourites even though he hasn't played in Wimbledon for I think last three years. But still, you know, he is Nadal, he has achieved what he has achieved throughout his career," he said further.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s 2022 Wimbledon hopes were given a stern opening test on Monday by Soonwoo Kwon, but the defending champion stayed resolute to hold off the South Korean and advance to the second round at the grass-court Grand Slam in London. The Serbian won the game 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

During the match, Djokovic was never completely comfortable. This was also his first tour-level match since his Roland Garros quarter-final on 31 May.