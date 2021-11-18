New Delhi: Renowned Indian football commentator and sports journalist, Novy Kapadia breathed his last on Thursday due to health complications. Regarded as the Voice of Indian Football, Kapadia had been suffering from a motor neurone disease, which causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function in due course. As a result he was confined to his house for the last 2 years and was on life support since last month.Also Read - Here is How Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Can Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022

A legend when it comes to commentary and football knowledge, he has also been a critic and a former professor at SGTB Khasla College, Delhi University and the former Deputy Proctor of the university from 2003-2010.

Indian football fans from the 90s and majority part of the 2000s is familiar of his voice as he has conducted numerous Kolkata Derbies, big international matches and one can say the entire domestic league in India was covered by the stalwart himself.

He has the unique record of covering nine FIFA World Cup tournaments and authored one of the popular books on Indian football- Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football.

It’s a big loss for Indian football and his passion for the country’s football will always be unmatched. He is the pioneer of commentary in Indian football which inspired many generations to take up commentary as a career.

The entire fraternity mourns the loss of the great man.

We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball ⚽ #RIP 💐 pic.twitter.com/NPBQMEJNg7 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2021

First met Novy Kapadia 25 years ago in Jabalpur & was amazed at this DU professor who was an authority on Indian football. Few have given so selflessly to Indian football. RIP my friend, I can almost hear your voice in my head commenting excitedly on a Kolkata derby — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 18, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Novy Kapadia. The Voice of Indian Football will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WwXGWnvUca — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 18, 2021

Indian football fans will forever be indebted for his contribution to the country’s football.