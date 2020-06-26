Former Wimbledon champion and Novak Djokovic‘s current coach Goran Ivanisevic has said he has tested positive for coronavirus via an Instagram post on Friday. Also Read - 280 Containment Zones in Delhi: South Delhi Most Affected, 77 Areas Decontained, 32 Scaled Down | Check List

“I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones,” Ivanisevic wrote. “I will continue to self-isolate as I have been doing already.” Also Read - BCCI Could Part Ways With GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim After Below-Par Performance

Ivanisvic is the latest to have tested positive for the deadly virus after being part of the ill-fated Adrian Tour exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia organised by Djokovic, an event that drew heavy backlash for its lack of social distancing measures. Also Read - Covid-19 Beds: No Overcharging in Private Hospitals in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat. Check Haryana Price List

Grigor Dimitrov, who participated in the event that, was the first to confirm a positive result following which the event was cancelled.

Eventually, Djokovic had to issue an apology after he too tested COVID-19 positive.

However, Ivanisevic had defended his ward on Wednesday in an interview to the New York Times.

“Everybody is smart now, and they are attacking Novak,” he said. “We were locked down for three months. He organised this tour. The players came in Belgrade and we had good tennis and a good atmosphere. Everything in Serbia and everything in Croatia was done with the recommendations by the government.”

Meanwhile, the Davis Cup Finals, originally scheduled to be held in November this year have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision to postpone the event comes following a three-month review of the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and all potential hosting scenarios with the health and safety of all involved of paramount importance,” the International Tennis Federation said in a statement on Friday.