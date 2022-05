Dream11 Team Prediction

NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Final T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nepal Women and Uganda Women, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur at May 21, 12.45 PM IST

Here is the Final T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NP-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NP-W vs UG-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, NP-W vs UG-W Playing 11s Final T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nepal Women and Uganda Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Final T20I.

TOSS – The Final T20I toss between Nepal Women and Uganda Women will take place at 12.15 AM (IST).

Time – 12:45 PM

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NP-W vs UG-W My Dream11 Team

Jyoti Pandey, Kevin Awino, Dolly Bhatta, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo, Rubina Chhetry, Janet Mbabazi, Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko, Kabita Joshi, Sarah Akiteng

Captain: Dolly Bhatta Vice Captain: Sarah Akiteng

NP-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XI

Nepal Women: Indu Barma, Jyoti Pandey, Bindu Rawal, Mamta Chaudhary, Sita Rana-Magyar, Ashmina Karmacharya, Kabita Joshi, Rubina Chhetri, Sarita Magar, Sangita Rai, Kabita Kunwar

Uganda Women: Frankline Najjumba, Kevin Awino, Rita Musamali, Naome Bagenda, Evelyn Anyipo, Phiona Egaru Kulume, Susan Kakai Kakai, Jimia Abdallah Mohammed, Consylate Aweko, Janet Mbabazi, Patricia Malemikia

